Chelsea's new wonderkid Estevao Willian rejects chance to join up with Blues squad for remainder of Club World Cup in heartwarming gesture to Palmeiras Estevao Chelsea Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea-bound Estevao Willian rejected a chance to join up with Blues squad for the remainder of the Club World Cup in the US as he wanted to bid a proper goodbye to his boyhood club Palmeiras. The youngster scored in his final game for the Brazilian side against his future club but they crashed out of the competition after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the quarter-finals.