Utter CHAOS as final decision made over England vs Mexico World Cup last-16 kick-off time after dramatic FIFA U-turn

Sources told BBC Sport that news of the proposed shift heavily angered both English and Mexican officials, with The Athletic adding that weather concerns were merely secondary despite expert Aaron Mentkowski predicting a normal summer day.

Although executive leaders were privately incensed by the sudden disruption, the players remained focused on their immediate on-pitch duties. Marcus Rashford stated: "I think for us it's the same how we prepare for the game. It has to be the same. It's not ideal."

Morgan Rogers added: "We'll be ready regardless of the time. We're looking forward to it whatever the time is."

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre stated: "We have to change everything. It's not that [Mexico's preparation] is completely ruined but almost, because you have to swallow six hours that you had programmed. Obviously we will comply with FIFA. I don't like it at all, and neither do my players. They didn't even ask for my opinion. FIFA organises, FIFA decides, and I comply. We adapt, there are no excuses, and we have to play and win."