Champions League? Man Utd will be lucky to avoid the Conference League if Erik ten Hag doesn't realise he's got massive issues to resolve in the final weeks of the season

The Dutchman's baffling tactics have turned the Red Devils into the most disjointed side in England, and there may be no way back

Manchester United have been reduced to a laughing stock. Even after dealing a huge blow to Liverpool's title aspirations at Old Trafford on Sunday, most of the post-match talk centered around another horrendous performance from Erik ten Hag's side, and Jurgen Klopp was among those to stick the boot in.

When asked if he will be cheering United on when they host Arsenal in their penultimate home game of the season, Klopp replied: "Probably if we are still around then [in the race] it would be great. But Arsenal are a good football team and if they [United] play like today Arsenal will win that game, I'm 100 percent sure. I'm really sorry to say that, but this is a matter of fact."

It was a petty dig from the Liverpool boss, born more out of frustration than anything else, but even the most blindly loyal United fan would have struggled for an argument to the contrary. The Reds should be kicking themselves for dropping two points after such a dominant performance against a team that looked more like they were battling relegation than pushing for Champions League qualification.

The 2-2 draw effectively ended United's hopes of returning to Europe's elite table, but things could still get a lot worse if Ten Hag doesn't quickly realise he has got massive issues to resolve.