Casemiro receives HUGE £650,000-a-week offer to leave Man Utd and reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Casemiro has reportedly received a huge £650,000-a-week offer to leave Manchester United and reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

  • Casemiro could leave Manchester United
  • Al-Nassr trying to lure the midfielder
  • Ready to offer him a massive £650,000-per-week
