Luka Modric Real Madrid 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Carlo Ancelotti insists Luka Modric's Real Madrid future is in his own hands amid talk midfield legend will be cut loose in the summer

Real MadridLuka ModricCarlo AncelottiLaLiga

Carlo Ancelotti claimed that it is up to Luka Modric to decide if he wants to continue at Real Madrid beyond this season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Modric to decide on his Real Madrid future
  • Scored in Real Madrid's win over Sevilla
  • Has started in only 11 La Liga matches this season

Editors' Picks