Photogamma
'They respected football!' – The dramatic story behind Burkina Faso's flight chaos before 7-0 Argentina thrashing
Travel chaos forces Burkina Faso into emergency squad selection
Burkina Faso faced extraordinary logistical disruption ahead of their international friendly against Argentina at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. A canceled charter flight from Morocco led to senior players refusing to travel over financial compensation concerns and extreme fatigue.
Head coach Amir Abdou was forced to draft an emergency squad composed primarily of U23 international players.
The young team accepted the call-up at the last minute to fulfill the fixture.
- Photogamma
Emergency squad arrives five hours before facing world champions
The emergency squad landed in Buenos Aires just five hours before kickoff following a grueling long-haul journey. Deprived of tactical preparation time and suffering from severe jet lag, Burkina Faso were forced straight onto the pitch to face the reigning world champions.
The Burkinabe Football Federation (FBF) released an official statement addressing the logistical failure and player replacements.
"The young U23 players approached this match as a beautiful and valuable opportunity to prove their abilities on the international stage against world-class players," the FBF statement read.
Exhausted squad skips media duties after seven-goal defeat
Predictably, the makeshift side struggled to contain Argentina's frontline, falling to a heavy 7-0 defeat. Following the final whistle, the exhausted squad immediately departed the stadium to rest without conducting formal post-match media interviews.
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni expressed deep admiration for Burkina Faso's commitment to playing the match.
"I want to send a huge thank you to those who came from Burkina Faso," Scaloni told reporters. "I do not know the exact details of the issues faced by their other players, but those who came here deserve credit for their effort. They respected football, and we played seriously as if it were a final out of respect for their fight."
- AFP
Burkina Faso turn focus to resolving internal administrative issues
The Burkinabe Football Federation now faces urgent administrative work to resolve logistical procedures and financial disputes with senior squad members. The federation aims to stabilize its national team operations ahead of future international windows.
Argentina concluded their second fixture of the international break with a second consecutive clean sheet victory.
Burkina Faso depart South America looking to rebuild team logistics.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting