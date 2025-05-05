Brits Abroad: Harry Kane ends trophy curse after Bayern Munich win Bundesliga title while Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid nearly blow La Liga hopes - and Ivan Toney becomes the king of Asia

GOAL brings you the latest goings-on with the Britons plying their trade on foreign soil, including England's captain and Los Blancos' 'Galactico'

There isn't a lot left to play for in the Premier League after Liverpool strolled to the title last week and with three teams already relegated straight back to the Championship. The quest for the top five is bubbling away deliciously and the FA Cup final is appearing over the horizon, but the most life-changing of races have already been run.

The same can't be said for many of the competitions in mainland Europe and beyond, however. While those at home on this side of the English Channel are scrounging for continental qualification, there have been some major storylines unfolding elsewhere. Championships are still to be won in Spain and Italy, while one particular person will have been more pleased than anyone else in the knowledge that Germany's Bundesliga has been wrapped up.

Over in France, the top-four battle is as close as can realistically be at this stage of the season, and across the border in Belgium, a relatively low-key Englishman is making waves for a side chasing their first title in generations. This week's review of Britons abroad also takes us to Asia to check in with a continental champion.

So strap in as GOAL brings you the latest on the best Brits strutting their stuff across the globe. It's an action-packed one this week...