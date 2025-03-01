Bring back Paul Mullin & Ollie Palmer! Misfiring Wrexham register just ONE shot on target as Red Dragons drop more points in League One promotion battle after dismal Bolton borefest Wrexham Wrexham vs Bolton League One Bolton

Wrexham blew a chance to go level on points with Wycombe Wanderers as poor finishing cost the Red Dragons two points in a 0-0 draw with Bolton.