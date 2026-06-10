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Tom Maston

Yan Diomande, Gilberto Mora and 10 potential breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup

Analysis
World Cup
Y. Diomande
G. Mora
A. Nusa
K. Alajbegovic
P. Sulc
N. Sadiki
I. Maza
B. Gannon-Doak
J. Manzambi
N. Irankunda
Norway
Scotland
Australia
Switzerland
Mexico
Ivory Coast
Bosnia and Herzegovina
DR Congo
Czechia
Algeria
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It's so close you can almost touch it. After years of build-up, the 2026 World Cup will kick-off in just over 24 hours' time when co-hosts Mexico face off against South Africa in a repeat of the opening game from 2010. Over the next five-and-a-half weeks, records will be broken and legacies rewritten as a number of modern greats do battle to win the most recognisable trophy in all of sport.

For some, though, this World Cup could well be the moment that sends their careers stratospheric. The history of the tournament is littered with players who arrived to little or no fanfare outside of the nation they represented, but left as household names after lighting up the grandest stage of all.

From Salvatore Schillachi to James Rodriguez, watching a player go mainstream in front of the watching world can be a real thrill - but also mightily difficult to predict. Who, for example, could have foreseen Sofyan Amrabat being one of the standout performers in 2022?

Regardless, it wouldn't be World Cup preview season if we at GOAL didn't at least try to pick out some lesser known players who fans might be about to get a whole lot more familiar with while watching events in North America unfold. Here's 10 we think you should be aware of:

  • Ibrahim Maza Algeria 2026Getty Images

    Ibrahim Maza (Algeria)

    Back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014, Algeria arrive with a wealth of attacking talent, from veteran icon Riyad Mahrez to the top scorer in African qualifying, Mohamed Amoura, as well as established stars in Amine Gouri and Houssem Aouar.

    Breaking into the Fennecs' line up as a young forward is, then, not easy. Ibrahim Maza, however, is giving it a good old go.

    The 20-year-old is coming off an impressive debut season in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen after he arrived from second tier Hertha Berlin last summer. Maza worked his way into the starting XI over the course of the season, contributing five goals and six assists to Bayer's cause.

    Nicknamed 'Mazadona' during his childhood, Maza's fleet-footed style and eye for a pass have earned comparisons for Florian Wirtz, while the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have reportedly shown an interest in making a bid this summer.

    Maza, for his part, is focused solely on the World Cup, and he is not short of confidence, having already declared that Algeria are "going to beat Lionel Messi" when they face Argentina in their opening game of Group J.

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  • Australia v Cameroon - FIFA Series 2026Getty Images Sport

    Nestory Irankunda (Australia)

    Unlike when they surprisingly reached the last 16 in 2022 with a squad full of journeymen, Australia have some genuinely exciting young players in their ranks this time around.

    Striker Mohamed Toure spent the second half of the season banging in the goals for Norwich City in the Championship, while teenage defender Lucas Herrington's performances for Colorado Rapids in MLS look set to earn him a starting berth for the Socceroos and a potential move to Europe.

    But the player with the attributes to most catch the eye is undoubtedly Nestory Irankunda. The forward first caught the eye as a 16-year-old for Adelaide United in the A-League, and his fine goal-scoring record eventually persuaded Bayern Munich to bring him to Bavaria in 2024.

    A first-team opportunity never arose for Irankunda in Germany, but the 20-year-old has done a good job of resetting his career during his debut season at Watford. Possessing a rocket of a left foot which, amongst other things, makes him deadly from set-pieces, as well as seemingly unlimited self-confidence, Irankunda profiles as being Australia's X-factor in North America.

  • Kerim AlajbegovicGetty

    Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

    Not all of the teenagers who have been selected for this World Cup will get the chance to start games, but Kerim Alajbegovic is leaving Bosnia and Herzegovina little choice but to trust him as they return to the tournament for the first time since 2014.

    Alajbegovic played a key role in both of Bosnia's play-off wins over Wales and Italy in March, and despite coming off the bench back then, he now looks set to earn a place in Sergej Barbarez's line up for their opening game against co-hosts Canada on Friday.

    A languid, two-footed winger with an eye for goal, Alajbegovic netted 13 times for Red Bull Salzburg this past season, which convinced Bayer Leverkusen to activate the buy-back clause they inserted into the 18-year-old's contract with the Austrian outfit.

    That is not to say that Alajbegovic will be gracing the BayArena next term, though, with other teams likely to show an interest if he can continue his rapid ascension on the biggest stage of all.

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  • Pavel Sulc Czechia 2026Getty Images

    Pavel Sulc (Czechia)

    For fans of French football, Pavel Sulc is a player they have got to know plenty over the past 12 months. But for those who aren't following the ins and outs of Ligue 1 each week, the World Cup might be their first exposure to one of the new stars of Czech football.

    After back-to-back seasons with 20 goals from midfield for Viktoria Plzen, Sulc joined Lyon in August and enjoyed another excellent campaign, netting 14 times while providing a further seven assists across all competitions.

    Most comfortable playing as a No.10, Sulc has spent time out wide as well as up front, and is starting to earn admiring glances from Premier League clubs. Czechia are not always must-watch when they qualify for tournaments, but the 25-year-old should ensure they have plenty of threat in the final third.

  • Noah Sadiki DR Congo 2026Getty Images

    Noah Sadiki (DR Congo)

    Sunderland's seventh-placed finish in the Premier League and subsequent Europa League qualification was a remarkable achievement from a newly-promoted club, albeit there was an appreciation that they mostly were driven by a wealth of new signings on Wearside, rather than those who had finished fourth in the Championship 12 months earlier.

    Granit Xhaka, Nordi Mukiele, Robin Roefs and Brian Brobbey claimed the majority of the plaudits among the new faces from those watching on from afar. But for a number of Sunderland fans, Noah Sadiki was the arrival who proved to be one of the biggest difference-makers.

    Signed from Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise, Sadiki came to the Stadium of Light with comparisons to N'Golo Kante thanks to his relentless nature and smart use of the ball, and he certainly lived up to that billing. Reports of interest from Champions League teams have emerged sporadically, but more might sit up and take notice if Sadiki can translate his club displays into the international arena with DR Congo.

    Playing at their first World Cup since they competed as Zaire in 1974, DR Congo will need Sadiki's energy in midfield if they are to cause a shock or two in North America. And at a tournament that is predicted to be slow-paced, the 21-year-old could stick out like a sore thumb as a true game-changing talent.

  • Yan Diomande Ivory Coast 2026Getty Images

    Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast)

    If a player is almost certain to transfer for at least €100 million (£86m/$115m) in the coming weeks, have they not already 'broken out'?...

    That would be a fair question to ask of Yan Diomande's inclusion on this list, but given the winger has played fewer than 60 senior matches in his career thus far, there is a good chance that the World Cup will be the majority of fans' first look at one of the most talked about young players in world football.

    Diomande was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Year after he scored 12 goals and provided eight assists during a thrilling debut season for RB Leipzig. Signed from Leganes having spent parts of his youth in the United States, Diomande has emerged from almost nowhere to become hot property, with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain currently at the front of the queue to secure the 19-year-old's signature.

    Able to operate off either flank, Diomande will likely start on the left for Ivory Coast this summer, with Amad Diallo on the opposite flank. And if Diomande is too mainstream for your liking already, then the man who could dovetail with him off the bench, Bazoumana Toure (20), is another to watch this summer after his own strong campaign in Germany with Hoffenheim.

  • Gilberto Mora Mexico 2026Getty Images

    Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

    Despite being the youngest player at the entire tournament, Gilberto Mora is being asked to carry an incredibly heavy burden after being appointed as the future face of the Mexico national team. El Tri are bracing themselves for a period of transition after co-hosting the tournament, and much is expected of Mora to both shine this summer and lead from the front in the years to come.

    Still only 17, the Tijuana midfielder has been in Javi Aguirre's line up for the best part of a year now, although he missed four months at the start of 2026 due to an injury that looked like it might put Mora's participation at the World Cup in jeopardy. He has, however, proven his fitness and is ready to be one of Javi Aguirre's main creative forces behind striker Raul Jimenez.

    The majority of Europe's biggest clubs have been tracking Mora's progress for some time, and a headline-grabbing World Cup will only intensify the battle to sign him that is absolutely on the way.

  • Antonio Nusa Norway 2026Getty Images

    Antonio Nusa (Norway)

    When Norway take to the field at a World Cup for the first time in 28 years, pretty much all eyes will be on Erling Haaland at his first major tournament. Some attention might be reserved for Arsenal's title-winning captain Martin Odegaard, with Alexander Sorloth's imposing figure means he is difficult to miss even in Haaland's company.

    But anyone ignoring Antonio Nusa does so at their own peril. Nicknamed 'the Norwegian Neymar' when he first broke into the Stabaek first team at the age of 16, Nusa returned on that promise with his boyhood club, and subsequently with Club Brugge and RB Leipzig.

    The 21-year-old has spent the past two seasons in Germany, where his ability to float past defenders and cut inside onto his right foot from the left-hand side mark him out as one of the most dangerous wingers in the Bundesliga.

    At international level, he netted a stunning goal on his Norway debut in September 2024 and has barely looked back since, with his 24 caps having returned eight goals and nine assists. Nusa will be tasked with loading the bullets for Haaland this summer, but don't be surprised if he unleashes a couple of unstoppable shots of his own either.

  • Ben Gannon-Doak Scotland 2026Getty Images

    Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland)

    In a parallel universe, Ben Gannon-Doak is already a household name for fans of the Premier League and is being lined up to finally step into Mohamed Salah's shoes on a permanent basis after 'The Egyptian King's' departure from Anfield. But things haven't gone Gannon-Doak's way so far during his short career.

    A Celtic youth product, Gannon-Doak immediately caught the eye after moving south of the border to join Liverpool, earning comparisons to Wayne Rooney for his physical dribbling style while making the odd substitute's appearance under Jurgen Klopp. However, a meniscus tear suffered in December 2023 has proceeded hamstring issues that have ruined his past two campaigns.

    Still, Bournemouth were convinced to part with £25m ($33.5m) to sign Gannon-Doak last summer, and if his performances while winning his 14 caps for Scotland are anything to go by, the Cherries do have yet another special talent on their hands.

    Not 21 until November, Gannon-Doak is a little bit of a throwback given his willingness to go past full-backs and deliver searching crosses into the box. If he can keep himself on the field, he can provide the magic Steve Clarke's side will require to finally secure their place in the World Cup knockouts for the first time.

  • manzambiGetty Images

    Johan Manzambi (Switzerland)

    Anyone who watched Freiburg's run to the Europa League final will be familiar with Johan Manzambi's work after the starring role he played in the German club reaching their first continental showpiece. Blessed with stamina for days as well as having the ability to pick a pass when in possession, players of Manzambi's profile do not come along every day - and Europe's biggest clubs know it.

    A feeding frenzy could begin if Manzambi follows up his breakthrough club season with a World Cup to remember in a Switzerland shirt. The 20-year-old is the ideal midfield foil to Granit Xhaka, with Manzambi able to do the Sunderland star's running and win the ball back so that Xhaka can dictate terms from the heart of the pitch.

    Manzambi can also provide in the final third, as proven by his seven goals and six assists for Freiburg last time, and his three strikes during his first 12 caps for Switzerland. A true all-rounder, he could be key to Murat Yakin's side making a deep run this summer.