Carlo Ancelotti ruthlessly AXES Liverpool star as major Brazil overhaul begins

Ancelotti has launched a comprehensive rebuild of the Brazil national team following a dismal World Cup campaign. The Italian manager has named a highly youthful squad for upcoming exhibition matches against Australia and India.

Several high-profile names have been omitted from the roster, most notably Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. Veteran midfielders Casemiro and Fabinho have also been left out, while Neymar is absent following his recent international retirement.

The squad selection fulfils a promise Ancelotti made after Brazil suffered a shock round-of-16 elimination to Norway. He has specifically targeted players eligible for the 2028 Olympic Games, aiming to build a fresh core for the 2030 World Cup.