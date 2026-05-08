AFP
Borussia Dortmund reach agreement to terminate director's contract as coach Niko Kovac loses ally amid Tottenham links
BVB & Kehl agree clean financial break
Dortmund and Kehl have successfully negotiated a "fair and clean" resolution to terminate his remaining contract, which was originally set to run until 2027, according to Sky. Following 24 years of service to the club as both a player and executive, the 46-year-old saw his tenure end by mutual consent back on March 22. Kehl has already been replaced in the sporting director role by Ole Book, marking a total transition in the club's technical leadership during a period of upheaval.
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Final severance and payouts
While there were no direct statements from Kehl regarding the specifics of the negotiations, the financial details of the exit have now come to light through local reports. According to information from Bild, the settlement involved a remaining salary of approximately €2 million, with Kehl ultimately set to receive a final payout of around €1.5 million. This agreement ensures that the club legend can move forward without legal or financial ties lingering as he prepares for the next chapter of his professional career.
Saying goodbye to an icon
Kehl’s departure signals the end of an era for a man who won three Bundesliga titles and the 2012 domestic double during his playing days at the Westfalenstadion. According to Sky Sports Germany, he is scheduled to receive an official farewell this Friday during Dortmund’s final home game of the campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt. Alongside departing players Niklas Sule and Julian Brandt, Kehl will be afforded the opportunity to say "goodbye" to the fans in front of the Yellow Wall.
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London calling for Kehl
With his Dortmund ties officially severed, Kehl is now widely considered a leading candidate for a senior recruitment role at Tottenham Hotspur this summer. For Dortmund, the focus shifts to supporting Kovac through a summer of transition as the coach attempts to rebuild without his most trusted administrative partner. The club faces a stern test against Frankfurt under the Friday night lights, looking to maintain momentum before a crucial transfer window begins under Book's new direction.