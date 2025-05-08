VIDEO: Bodo-Glimt fans let off fireworks outside Tottenham's team hotel at 2am ahead of Europa League semi-final as Ange Postecoglou's side aim for silverware

Bodo-Glimt fans let off fireworks outside Tottenham's hotel at 2am on the night before the Europa League semi-final second leg tie between the teams.

Ange Postecoglou's players disturbed

Comes ahead of crunch semi-final second leg