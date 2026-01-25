'They need bigger and better!' - Roy Keane insists Michael Carrick should NOT be Man Utd's next permanent manager despite statement win at Arsenal

Yet Keane was refusing to get carried away by the two victories. Speaking after the Arsenal win, he told Sky Sports: "As we know you win one, two games for Manchester United, fantastic, particularly to beat City. To come to Arsenal where I felt United would get a result today. I was thinking maybe more of a draw but I always thought United would turn up. They have enough quality players. They've got momentum now in their season and all of a sudden, you're looking at United and thinking - great chance of top four. If they play with that confidence and belief, then you give the manager credit and his staff credit and the players for turning up."

Keane was then asked if he would give Carrick the job and replied: "You're being silly now. Two great performances, but anybody can win two games. It's what he does until the end of the season, and even if they do get into fourth I'm not convinced he's the man for the job. Absolutely not. I think they need a bigger and better manager. But he's got the opportunity. What a chance for him and he's taken it, so fair play to him."

