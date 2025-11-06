Getty
'Bigger and better things' - Cristiano Ronaldo not expected to go into management as Al-Nassr star tipped to follow in David Beckham's footsteps
What will Ronaldo do once retired?
Ronaldo has committed to a new contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr that is intended to take him through to the summer of 2027. He is expected to grace next summer’s World Cup finals, while continuing to chase down 1,000 career goals.
He concedes that record-shattering boots will be hung up for the final time in the not too distant future, with it impossible for him to go on forever. Having given his all to perfecting the art of football, it would come as a major surprise if CR7 were to sever ties with the game entirely once bringing his playing days to a close.
Many have billed him as a potential manager of Portugal, given how proud he is to represent his country, but coaching would deliver stress that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner does not need. Instead, he could look to pump some of his vast personal fortune into a new franchise or an established global superpower.
Next Beckham: Why Ronaldo will avoid coaching
Sheringham, who formed part of United’s 1999 Treble-winning squad, believes that Ronaldo is more likely to tread the same path as a fellow iconic No.7 than he is to follow the likes of Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick into management.
Ex-England striker Sheringham told Oddspedia: “I can’t see Cristiano Ronaldo going into management after he retires. He’s far more likely to own a club rather than manage one - like what David Beckham has done at Inter Miami.
“There are bigger and better things than being a manager for Ronaldo. He’s someone that wants to take on the world; it’s in his nature and he’s shown that on the football pitch for decades. In an ownership position, he’d have complete oversight over a club’s operations and personnel, in comparison to becoming a manager, where he’d be at the mercy of the club board.
“The world of football club management is completely different to the career of a player, and I can’t see Ronaldo entering that environment as a manager.”
Return to Man Utd? What the future could hold
Another former United star, Wes Brown, has previously said that Ronaldo could do anything that he puts his mind to once retired. He said when asked if CR7 will follow the lead of Ryan Reynolds and Tom Brady by becoming an investor: "You never know what Cristiano Ronaldo wants to do, but you can’t doubt him after everything he’s achieved. I think first of all, it depends how he’s doing in Saudi Arabia, because it’s not clear he’ll be stopping any time soon - he’s still banging them in for Al Nassr. But he could definitely move into the boardroom, he’s got the ability to swerve away from coaching and into the executive level, 100 per cent. Why not? If he’s enjoying it, it’ll be perfect for him.”
Danny Simpson, another of those to have worked with Ronaldo at Old Trafford, has told GOAL of the Portuguese potentially returning to Manchester in a directorial capacity: "I wouldn’t say no. If you look at his mentality, he obviously cares about the club. I think he would say that because he would like to come back again but in another way. I don’t think he liked the way he left so he’d like to come back and make United great again, on some kind of level making decisions.
“The business side is obviously very different, but he’s also a businessman. You can’t knock that team he’s got around him. I’d love him to because I think he’s got a lot to offer, even on that side of the game going forward. Just his mentality and everything he does, he achieves it. That’s what United need.”
Trophy bids & Cristiano Jr: Ronaldo's immediate goals
Ronaldo has revealed that he still keeps an eye on how United are faring, having taken in two spells with the Premier League giants, but has more pressing issues to contend with at present. He is chasing down more major silverware with Al-Nassr and has seen it suggested that he will play on for long enough that son Cristiano Junior becomes a club colleague.
