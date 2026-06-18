Goal.com
LiveTickets

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
FBL-WC-2026-MATCH23-POR-CODAFP
Khaled Mahmoud

'A better team without him!' - Cristiano Ronaldo urged to 'step aside' & accept bench role for Portugal 'to go far' at 2026 World Cup

C. Ronaldo
Portugal
World Cup
K. Boateng
Portugal vs DR Congo
DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in the Portugal national team has come under intense scrutiny once again following a frustrating start to their 2026 World Cup campaign. After a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has suggested that the legendary forward may need to sacrifice his starting spot for the good of the collective.

  • Boateng calls for Ronaldo to be dropped

    Portugal’s opening match at the 2026 World Cup, a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, immediately reignited the long-standing conversation regarding Ronaldo’s place in the starting XI. Despite his status as the most prolific goalscorer in international history, his performance in the Group K opener drew a wave of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

    Boateng, who has played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including AC Milan and Barcelona, did not hold back in his assessment of the current situation. Speaking to SBS Sport, the former Ghana international suggested that the 41-year-old is now a hindrance to the team’s fluid attacking play and should consider a reduced role for the good of the nation.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH23-POR-CODAFP

    ‘A better team without him’

    Boateng argued that the presence of the Al-Nassr superstar creates an unhealthy tactical gravity where teammates feel obligated to find him at every opportunity. "Can I be honest? Ronaldo, if he were a true team player, would step aside and let the young players shine," Boateng stated during his television appearance, highlighting the pressure his presence exerts on the squad.

    He further elaborated on why the Seleccao might flourish more in his absence, adding: "Portugal is a better team without him. There is so much pressure when he is in the middle, because everyone wants to pass him the ball." The sentiment echoes the debates seen during Qatar 2022, where Portugal's best attacking performance came when Ronaldo was started on the bench against Switzerland.

  • The impact sub solution

    While his critique was sharp, Boateng insisted he remains a "big fan" of what Ronaldo has achieved in his illustrious career. However, he believes that the realities of aging mean that Roberto Martinez must use his captain more sparingly if Portugal are to navigate their way through the latter stages of the tournament in North America.

    "If Portugal wants to have a chance to go far, I believe Ronaldo should step aside. Let the others play and come on in the last 15-20 minutes to get that big result from his game," Boateng suggested. He underlined his point by noting that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner "is not the same player" due to his age.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Portugal v Congo DR: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Ronaldo struggles in historic appearance

    Despite making history as the oldest outfield player to ever start a World Cup match at 41 years and 132 days, Ronaldo delivered a remarkably quiet performance against DR Congo. According to Opta, he registered just 25 touches during the 90 minutes - his lowest-ever tally in a major tournament match where he played the full duration. Furthermore, the veteran forward finished the match without a single shot on target for only the sixth time in his extensive World Cup career.

    Despite the growing criticism and Ronaldo's listless performance, Martinez quickly leaped to the defence of his talisman. He will be expected to retain his place when Portugal face Uzbekistan on matchday two.

How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?

2451 Votes
World Cup
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Uzbekistan crest
Uzbekistan
UZB
World Cup
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL
DR Congo crest
DR Congo
COD