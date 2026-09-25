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‘Best of the best’ Harry Kane eclipses Alan Shearer in evergreen stakes as Emile Heskey explains why England captain would be a worthy Ballon d’Or winner
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Kane competing with Yamal & Mbappe for Ballon d'Or
Many are of the opinion that Kane should be handed the title of ‘best player of the planet’ as he leaves a glitzy ceremony in London on October 26 with the most prestigious of Golden Balls. He does face plenty of competition for that prize.
With Spain winning the World Cup on North American soil, the likes of all-action midfielder Rodri and Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal are considered to be in the running for Ballon d’Or honours. French fancies Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise also have serious claims to stake.
Kane posting Messi & Ronaldo-esque numbers
Kane has, however, maintained remarkable standards over the course of the last 12 months. He savoured Golden Boot glory in Germany when helping Bayern to the Bundesliga title, before firing England to the semi-finals of another major tournament. With 85 goals to his name, he is the Three Lions’ all-time leading scorer.
The numbers being posted by the former Tottenham striker are difficult to comprehend, as only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have scaled such heights in recent times. A couple of GOATs boast 13 Ballons d’Or between them.
Kane has bettered the best single year output that CR7 has ever managed, meaning that he now forms part of a truly exclusive talent club. If he can match the best in the business, then why should he not be presented with a glittering Golden Ball?
- Chase
What makes record-breaking Kane so special?
Asked about Kane’s exploits, ex-England striker Heskey - who was speaking in association with the Chase football coaching programme that is providing free access to coaching qualifications for people from low-income backgrounds across the UK - told GOAL: “He's been fantastic. What is it? 100 Bundesliga goals in 98 games? Fantastic. You've got to take your hat off to him.
“He's reinvented himself because usually what happens is the older you get, everything slows down. But he's still managing to score goals. Another one who used to do that was Shearer. But he seems to be doing that on another level. And fantastic to see that he's doing and hopefully he continues to do that.
“We talk about him playing in the Bundesliga. But he's doing it on an international level as well. The best of the best. You can't knock the lad. He's put himself in the Ballon d'Or hunt. You've got to take your hat off to him.”
Heskey added on Kane posting figures that earned Messi and Ronaldo Ballon d’Or nods despite not always winning the Champions League: “Every year. Their numbers got their name put right at the top every year. So you've got to put him there with them. It's the best player in the world at the time.”
What Kane has said about bid for Ballon d'Or glory
Heskey visited St George’s Park recently with Chase to discuss how the impact of England’s run in the World Cup is inspiring a new generation to consider football coaching as a career.
The Chase football coaching programme is providing an avenue for more people to get into football coaching by offering fully funded access to introductory coaching qualifications and professional coaching bursaries for people from low-income backgrounds across the UK.
Kane registered six goals at FIFA’s flagship event, as he starred alongside the likes of record-setting Mbappe and Argentine talisman Messi, with his exploits inspiring the next generation of talent.
He has said of putting himself in contention for Ballon d’Or recognition: “From my point of view, it would be unbelievable to win it. I'd be extremely proud to win it. I think I'm definitely in the running to win it, without a doubt, so time will tell, the voters will vote for who they want.
“It makes me more proud when other people talk about me, when other team-mates or ex-players or whoever it is, people who compliment me on what I achieved. I think that makes me more proud than me trying to talk about it myself.”
England fixtures: World champions Spain next up
Kane is now back on England duty, under head coach Thomas Tuchel, and will be looking to move ever closer to a century of international goals while chasing down Peter Shilton’s historic haul of 125 caps.
The Three Lions are set to open their latest UEFA Nations League campaign when playing host to world champions Spain on Saturday - with that contest pitting captain Kane against Rodri, Yamal and Co.
For more information about the Chase football coaching programme, visit: Chase football coaching programme https://www.chase.co.uk/gb/en/chase-football-coaching-programme/
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