The 27 best gifts for Manchester United fans

Knowing someone who's a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport just waiting to be given. However, when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.
There are hot-off-the-press autobiographies to entertain and inspire, warm hoodies and scarves to keep you warm this winter, and so much more for a United fan. There's something out there for everyone and gifts perfect for this festive season.
So, whether you're looking for a present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Manchester United fans.
To browse other gift ideas, head to GOAL's Gift Guide.