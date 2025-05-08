‘Sit on the bench every week’ - Paul Pogba’s demise likened to Dele Alli as World Cup-winning ex-Man Utd star is again linked with a move to Marseille as a free agent
Paul Pogba’s demise has been compared to that of Dele Alli, with two former Premier League stars facing up to sitting “on the bench every week”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-England international Dele now in Italy
- Pogba has served 18-month doping ban
- Lots of speculation but yet to land contract