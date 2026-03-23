Ben White's back for England! Arsenal star set to earn first cap in FOUR YEARS as he joins Harvey Barnes in Three Lions squad

Barnes' international status has also been a hot topic. The former Leicester City star made his sole England appearance as a substitute back in 2020 during a 3-0 victory over Wales. Given it was a friendly, the 28-year-old remains eligible to play for Scotland, who have been courting him in recent years.

However, Scotland boss Steve Clarke confirmed in February that Barnes had no interest in switching allegiances, saying "Harvey's going to concentrate on trying to play for England" and that "Nobody needs to ask me or Harvey about it any more".

Barnes will now get his chance to impress Tuchel in the March camp as he attempts to win a place in the World Cup squad. However, he faces a lot of competition for a spot from other wingers, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke all hopeful of getting on the plane to North America.