‘Believe’ – Phil Parkinson goes Ted Lasso in Wrexham’s Premier League push as Red Dragons seek to deliver on ambitious dream of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney
Phil Parkinson has gone Ted Lasso while trying to deliver on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Premier League dream, with Wrexham told to “believe”.
- Hollywood co-owners setting lofty targets
- Red Dragons flying high in League One
- Manager feels any goal can be reached