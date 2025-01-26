'Simply beautiful to watch' - Cristiano Ronaldo 'still in the elite' at Al-Nassr as ex-Real Madrid team-mate hails CR7 as a 'great example' for younger generation
Cristiano Ronaldo is “still in the elite” at almost 40 years of age, says Emmanuel Adebayor, with the Al-Nassr superstar “simply beautiful to watch”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- CR7 remains an inspiration to millions
- Sets the standard for those around him
- No sign of slowing down in Saudi Arabia