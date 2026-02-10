Bayern Munich deliver worrying Harry Kane contract update amid Saudi transfer links

Moves elsewhere have been mooted, with former Spurs star Gus Poyet telling GOAL amid talk of La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid showing interest in Kane: “If he wants something different for his family, I would definitely go to Barcelona - if [Robert] Lewandowski leaves. It will be completely different to everything that he had before.

“Also the style of play at Barcelona right now, a player like him up front, he will score - wow, will he score! There has been a bit of criticism from Michael Owen, saying he can’t believe he left. I don’t know if he read it and maybe thought about the Premier League and coming back. It is very particular to him. Family is going to be very important to his decision next year.”

A return to English football appears to have been ruled out, with chasing down Alan Shearer’s all-time goal record in the Premier League not considered to be a priority - with trophies now more important to Kane than entries in the history books.

Enticing offers may, however, be put to him from the Saudi Pro League, with lucrative salaries to be earned in the Middle East, with teams in that region said to be drawing up recruitment plans for the next transfer window - as Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo generates exit rumours at Al-Nassr.