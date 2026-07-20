Bayern Munich star confirms new contract after months of talks

Following months of intense back-and-forth negotiations that at times threatened to completely stall, Bayern have finally reached an agreement to extend the contract of Austrian international Konrad Laimer. The 29-year-old utility player has committed his future to the Allianz Arena for the next three seasons, bringing a definitive end to a complex administrative saga that had been brewing behind the scenes before a breakthrough was reached.

The breakthrough comes on the heels of Laimer’s relentless individual campaign at the World Cup, where he played every single minute for Austria prior to their narrow round of 32 elimination against eventual champions Spain. While his elite physical conditioning on the global stage reconfirmed his value to the sporting staff, finalising the paperwork required significant compromises regarding the club's rigid internal wage structure.

Reflecting on his new contract, Laimer said: “For me, it’s something very special to take to the pitch in the FC Bayern jersey. I’ve often emphasised how happy I am in Munich and that it’s great fun to play football in this team. I’ve felt that here from day one. I can help the team in many positions and want to continue giving my all for FC Bayern every single second."



