Ritabrata Banerjee

Bayern Munich are the 'in-betweeners'! Thomas Muller describes strange feeling as Harry Kane & Co forced to wait for Bundesliga title after last-gasp RB Leipzig equaliser

Bayern MunichThomas MullerRB Leipzig vs Bayern MunichRB LeipzigBundesliga

Thomas Muller described his "strange feeling" as Bayern Munich's wait for the Bundesliga continued after draw against RB Leipzig.

  • Bayern failed to seal Bundesliga title on Saturday
  • Revealed 'strange feeling' after draw in Leipzig
  • Could win the title on Sunday if Leverkusen drop points
