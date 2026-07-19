Six battles that will decide the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina: From Lionel Messi versus Marc Cucurella to Lamine Yamal against Nico Tagliafico

There was always the feeling that Spain were the one side capable of nullifying France simply because they had Rodri in front of their back four. The Manchester City ace has had his injury issues over the past couple of years, but there was already ample evidence to suggest that he was back to his Ballon d'Or-winning best before he turned in a midfield masterclass against Les Bleus.

Argentina obviously don't lack aggression or athleticism in their engine room, meaning they unquestionably have it in them to disrupt Rodri's rhythm. However, doing so will very much depend on either Enzo Fernandez or Alexis Mac Allister - or maybe even a combination of both - pressing Spain's skipper at every opportunity, because if he's allowed time on the ball, he'll run the game, in much the same way he controlled the semi-final against France.

From an Argentine perspective, the hope will be that the multi-talented Fernandez and Mac Allister will also be able to ask serious questions of Rodri and his likely midfield partner Fabian Ruiz from a defensive perspective.

Fernandez has played well only in patches in this tournament, but he's scored great goals at massive moments against both Egypt and England, while Mac Allister hit the post twice in the closing stages of the latter game, to emphasise his attacking threat, and suggest that the Albiceleste's most complete midfielders have rediscovered their Qatar 2022 form at precisely the right time.