Barcelona fear summer move for top transfer target could be impossible as Liverpool hold out for €75m amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Barcelona believe that signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool this summer might not be feasible as Al-Nassr are preparing a bid for the Colombian.

  • Barca desperate to sign Diaz this summer
  • Club fears that paying €75m for him would not be possible
  • Saudi sides Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli pursuing the Colombian
