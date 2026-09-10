Barcelona star Rodri issues public apology to Valencia after 'weak' jibe caught on camera during 5-0 thrashing

During his post-match interview, Rodri was clear about his intentions and the nature of the leaked footage. "First and foremost, I’d like to apologise to anyone who may have felt offended," Rodri began. "I had a phone call with my friend Jose Gaya and apologised to him and the whole squad.

"I want to make it clear that it was an expression of surprise; anyone who watches the video can see that at no point did I intend to mock or take any team out of context. Quite the opposite."

He continued to express his respect for Valencia as a club, stating: "I hope Valencia return to their rightful place as one of the best clubs in this league. It was a private conversation. We should all learn that sometimes things are taken out of context, but at no point did I intend to be disrespectful."



