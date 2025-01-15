Barcelona president Joan Laporta sends surprise thanks to Real Madrid and Florentino Perez for support in Dani Olmo registration case
Joan Laporta has revealed that he thanked Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez for their support in the Dani Olmo registration saga.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Laporta thanked Real Madrid and Perez
- Los Blancos took a neutral stand in Olmo registration case
- Barcelona face Real Betis in Copa del Rey on Wednesday