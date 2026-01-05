Barcelona on verge of first January signing as favourable loan deal for returning former player set for completion

Cancelo's move to Al-Hilal in 2024 was seen as a major coup for the Saudi Pro League, with the club agreeing a deal worth around £22 million ($30m) with Manchester City for his permanent transfer. He signed a lucrative contract, reportedly earning up to £13m ($18m) per year. However, his time in Riyadh has been far from ideal.

Despite a decent 2024-25 season where he registered six assists and two goals in 31 total appearances, the current 2025-26 campaign has been a struggle due to physical problems and a reported fallout with manager Simone Inzaghi. He has featured in just two Saudi Pro League matches this term, leading to the club's decision to leave him off the foreign player list for the second half of the campaign to free up a spot in the squad. This situation has paved the way for his imminent departure, with reports from Fabrizio Romano giving it his trademark "here we go" statement after the Catalans beat off interest from Inter Milan.



