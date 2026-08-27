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Barcelona and Atletico Madrid set for awkward Monaco showdown as Julian Alvarez transfer war turns TOXIC following bitter public spat
Tensions boil over ahead of Monaco draw
The upcoming Champions League draw in Monaco will serve as an awkward battleground for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Representatives from both clubs, including Atleti president Enrique Cerezo and Barca vice-president Rafa Yuste, will cross paths just days after a major public fallout, according to SPORT.
The Catalan giants are desperately pushing to sign 26-year-old forward Alvarez. Despite submitting a massive €100m bid, Diego Simeone's side instantly rejected the proposal without opening negotiations. The capital club previously reported Barcelona to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in July over alleged unethical approaches for the Argentine.
Atletico fans have also turned on the wantaway striker. Alvarez was heavily booed by sections of the crowd during a recent 2-2 draw against Villarreal, retreating straight down the tunnel at the full-time whistle.
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Laporta and Atletico trade public blows
Laporta sparked the latest controversy by doubling down on Barcelona’s interest in an interview on the club's social media channels. The president insisted his side are simply reacting to rumours that Atletico are willing to negotiate with other suitors, such as Arsenal.
"Before anything, we have the utmost respect for Atletico de Madrid," Laporta stated. "This is not motivated by actions taken by Barca. It is motivated by the fact that Atletico told us they were not selling [Alvarez]. However, it looks like... they are trying to reach agreements with other clubs."
The Barca chief maintained that their massive bid remains on the table. "We are very interested in buying Julian Alvarez," he added. "We would like our offer to be accepted."
Atletico issued a furious response, completely ruling out a sale to their domestic rivals. In a scathing statement, they declared: "The player is being portrayed as the victim, but the only victims in the Julian case are us. We have been harmed both financially and socially.
"There is a zero per cent chance of selling him to Barca. This situation isn't about money; it's about dignity. A campaign full of lies and half-truths have been created. The only ones paying the price for all this are Atletico."
Stalemate over massive release clause
Atletico hold all the leverage in this high-stakes standoff. Alvarez is tied down to a long-term contract running until 2030, and his deal includes a staggering €500m release clause. This gives the Madrid outfit total control over his immediate future, rendering Barcelona's €100m offer essentially powerless unless relations thaw.
While Arsenal maintain strong interest, Alvarez is reportedly desperate to force through a move to Catalonia. The forward previously admitted his desire to leave the Metropolitano during a World Cup interview, but Atletico refuse to be bullied into selling to a direct La Liga competitor.
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Flick desperate for attacking reinforcements
Hansi Flick is facing an attacking crisis at Barcelona and desperately needs a resolution before the deadline. Following the high-profile summer departures of Robert Lewandowski to the Chicago Fire and Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain, Alvarez has been identified as the dream signing to lead a depleted front line.
The upcoming meeting in Monaco could be Barcelona's final opportunity to repair relations with Cerezo and CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin. If Atleti refuse to engage, Flick will be forced to look elsewhere or rely on a threadbare squad for the remainder of the campaign.
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