‘Bank balance looking well’ but £42m Man City flop Kalvin Phillips sent ‘nobody wants you’ warning by fellow Leeds academy graduate

When that question was put to Kilgallon, the former Leeds defender - speaking exclusively to GOAL via the home of betting offers - said: “It's not easy. He's still a player, isn't he? You don't lose your quality, but you do lose your legs. And his game was getting around people, wasn't it? He did have quality on the ball, but he was in there to win the ball back and play it.

“The Man City move from Leeds United, yeah, fantastic for the trophy cabinet. Absolutely brilliant. And you don't win many trophies in your career, but was he part of them? He's coming on now and again. I'm sure his bank balance is looking well. I'm sure the old cigar's out when he looks at that, the old whiskey. I bet he likes looking at that. But maybe when he looks back when he retires, was it the right move? There were other clubs that wanted him, where he could probably have played every game and been the main man still.

“At Sheffield United, I watched a couple of games - I know he'd been out a long time and it's not easy to go straight back in, be that guy that you were four or five years ago, but I thought he looked a little bit lackadaisical, a little bit struggling to get round.

“But what is he, he's only 30, I think. That's not old anymore. These lads are going to 35. But he needs to get his head down and hopefully his injuries are all right. I think the biggest shock will be the difference in wages that he's going to get. I don't think they're going to be up where they were for the last five, six years because people now are probably taking a bit of a chance on him aren't they? Especially Sheffield United. I think you can see that [Chris] Wilder likes him.”