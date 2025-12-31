Bafana Bafana set to square off with five-time African champions Cameroon in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16
Bafana discover round of 16 opponents
South Africa discovered their opponents in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 in Morocco on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the group stage action.
Bafana Bafana will face Cameroon in a blockbuster clash between two former African champions on Sunday.
Current Bafana head coach Hugo Broos will be reunited with Cameroon, having coached the Indomitable Lions between 2016 and 2017
The Belgian tactician guided the Indomitable Lions to their fifth AFCON title eight years ago in Gabon.
Group F results
In Agadir, Cameroon emerged as 2-1 winners over Mozambique with Geny Catamo scoring in the 23rd minute to hand the Mambas the lead.
However, an own goal by Nene equalised for the Indomitable Lions in the 28th minute, and Christian Kofane netted the winner in the 55th minute to give the Central African side the win.
Meanwhile, in Marrakech, defending champions Ivory Coast came from behind to beat Gabon 3-2.
Gabon took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Guelor Kanga in the 10th minute and Denis Bouanga in the 21st minute.
However, the Elephants responded through Jean-Philippe Krasso, who scored in the 43rd minute and Evann Guessand equalized in the 84th minute.
Bazoumana Touré then snatched the West African giants' dramatic winner in stoppage time.
Therefore, Ivory Coast will take on Burkina Faso in a quarter-final showdown on January 6 in Marrakesh.
The winner will meet either Benin or Egypt in the quarter-finals on January 5 in Agadir.
What Broos said about Cameroon
Broos compared his achievements with South Africa to his 2017 AFCON win with Cameroon.
“You know, when I’m honest, I think what we did with South Africa was better than what I did with Cameroon... So what we did here for me, I am more than happy with the work I did here than with the work I did with Cameroon, because you can expect that from Cameroon when you go to AFCON," the 73-year-old said.
"But I don’t think that everyone here in the room, and even I, expected two years ago that we should play the semi-finals. So yeah, it was a great campaign, and it’s still not finished, not at all. So, we will see now in two weeks, and then again, I will try to end my career with a fantastic performance in America, Oh, no, in Mexico now it’s not America anymore. Yeah, it’s very nice for me, really.”
Broos also stressed that Bafana need to concentrate during matches ahead of the potential knockout match against Cameroon or Ivory Coast.
“Even in the first half against Egypt, we were soft and weak, we were not determined in duels, and there was no aggression... We started with aggression in the first 20 minutes against Zimbabwe, but we took the foot off the pedal and gave the opportunity to the opponent to get back in the game," the former Anderlecht and Club Brugge coach said.
"We must learn to have concentration because it is either Ivory Coast or Cameroon in the next round, and we can’t play like that against them. If we do that, we have no chance to win that game.”
What comes next?
South Africa and Cameroon will meet at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake.
In a Head-to-Head record, Bafana have the edge, having won three games, compared to the Indomitable Lions' one victory, with five games ending in a draw.
The winner between South Africa and Cameroon will meet either the hosts, Cameroon or Tanzania, in a quarter-final showdown on January 9.