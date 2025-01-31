Ayden Heaven: Man Utd's press-baiting defender stolen from Arsenal with the hope of making amends for Gerard Pique mistake

The towering centre-back is the second teenager to have left the Gunners for Old Trafford as part of an aggressive youth transfer strategy

Manchester United versus Arsenal has long been one of the Premier League's biggest rivalries, and although the Gunners have come out on top in most of the battles on the pitch in recent years, the Red Devils have lately been winning a different kind of war: the fight to attract the most talented youngsters.

Not content with prising away Robin van Persie in 2012 or Alexis Sanchez in 2018, United are now coming for Arsenal's most prized youth assets. After snaffling striking sensation Chido Obi-Martin in October, they have lured the towering yet highly-cultivated centre-back Ayden Heaven to Old Trafford and hope he will soon be pushing his way into Ruben Amorim's side.

United have long coveted another left-footed central defender to compete with Lisandro Martinez, turning away from a transfer for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite last summer after baulking at the potential cost. And now they have landed on a perfect solution, a very talented 18-year-old with a high ceiling who will cost them next to nothing.

Article continues below

The Red Devils are world-renowned for their development and promotion of young players, having had a homegrown player in their matchday squad for every competitive game since 1937. And now they are becoming even more proactive with recruiting youth, aggressively pursuing the top emerging talents from around Europe with the twin aim of raising their market value for future sales and arming Amorim with youthful, energetic and ambitious personnel who can learn and perfect his style of play.

GOAL profiles England Under-18 international Heaven, who has had to deal with plenty of rejection on his road to Old Trafford...