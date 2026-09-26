Arsenal hitman Viktor Gyokeres brushes off criticism and reveals Mikel Arteta message after breaking season duck for Sweden

Gyokeres has finally found the back of the net this term, providing a timely reminder of his clinical nature during Sweden's 2-1 victory over Romania. The Gunners forward had endured a frustrating start to the domestic campaign at the Emirates Stadium, where he has largely played second fiddle to Kai Havertz. However, representing his country in Solna proved to be the perfect tonic for his recent club struggles as he pounced on a rebound to secure what would eventually be the winning goal for Graham Potter's side.

The strike was particularly significant as it represented his first competitive goal since the World Cup opener against Tunisia in the summer. "It's always nice to score a goal," Gyokeres said, as cited by Fotbollskanalen. "It was a good finish from Lucas (Bergvall) and I was in a good position at the far post. I received it and got it in, so it was nice. It was nice to play and it was fun out there."