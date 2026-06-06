Getty
Big transfer blow for Arsenal as Julian Alvarez set to reject Gunners as he 'doesn't want to go to London'
Gunners thwarted by lifestyle preference
Arsenal have emerged as the only realistic destination willing to table a concrete offer for Atletico striker Alvarez this summer. However, according to a report by Pedro Fullana on SER Deportivos, the 26-year-old forward is not considering a move to the Emirates Stadium due to a firm aversion to living in the English capital. With Barcelona's competing financial pursuit currently deadlocked, the World Cup winner appears content to remain in Spain under Diego Simeone rather than force an exit.
- Getty
Spanish outlets confirm transfer impasse
The ongoing saga surrounding the forward has reached a standstill, with alternative suitors also struggling to make meaningful progress. Elaborating on the current transfer market gridlock, Fullana stated during a SER Deportivos broadcast that the entire multi-club operation is "completely stalled". He further detailed that while the north London outfit remain the only team actively presenting a viable pathway, the player's refusal to consider a relocation ensures a summer move remains complicated.
Metropolitano hierarchy plan surrounding rebuild
Atletico remain entirely unfazed by the external speculation, actively building their upcoming campaign around the versatile forward following his impressive 20-goal contribution last season. The Spanish club are instead prioritising defensive and midfield recruitments, tracking Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella and monitoring Bernardo Silva's ongoing situation. This ambitious recruitment drive depends on retaining key assets like Alvarez, whose long-term commitment is secured by a contract running until June 2030.
- Getty
World Cup defence delays club resolution
The prolific forward will completely pause all domestic transfer discussions as he spearheads Argentina's upcoming global title defence in North America this month. The reigning world champions headline Group J, where they are scheduled to kick off their tournament itinerary versus Algeria in Kansas City on June 16. Subsequent group fixtures against Austria and Jordan await the South American giants before Alvarez returns to sort out his long-term club future.