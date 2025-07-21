Arsenal's feeder club?! Mikel Arteta opens up on Gunners' bizarre transfer relationship with Chelsea as £52m Noni Madueke becomes latest to cross divide
Mikel Arteta explained why he keeps raiding Stamford Bridge for new signings after Arsenal completed Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga's transfer from Chelsea this summer. Madueke became the sixth Blues player to move to Emirates since Arteta took charge of the club and 10th player in the past 10 years. The Gunners faced criticism from fans following the confirmation of Madueke's arrival.
