Could Arsenal recall Ethan Nwaneri already?! Gunners' transfer plan revealed after losing Mikel Merino to serious injury

Arsenal were happy to let the youngster move on as his development requires regular minutes. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said of sanctioning a switch: “I think the talented young players that we have need minutes, and in this case, Ethan wasn’t having enough minutes, and the last thing that we want is to cut his development because he’s such a talent and someone who lives and breathes football; that’s his life.

“After discussing it with him, his father, the agent, and the club, we decided the best thing to do was to leave and go on loan.

“Then we have to pick the right place, and having all the options, understand the experience that we had in Marseille as well with [William Saliba], the fact that Roberto [De Zerbi] is there and he’s an incredible developer of young talent and he’s a really courageous manager in the way he plays, the way he plays with young talent as well and he has a big track record about that.

“I think it fits the way of playing for the qualities that we want to see for Ethan. So it’s going to be a great experience for him.”

Ex-Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere hopes that Arsenal will not live to regret their decision to let Nwaneri leave, with the Frenchman having personal experience of being forced out of north London by superstar team-mates.

He has told The Mirror: “I hope we won't be regretting it as Arsenal fans by the end of the season thinking, ‘Oh my God, if we had kept Ethan we might have gone over the line and ended up doing more and winning more trophies’.”