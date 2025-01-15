'Stay strong Gabby' - Arsenal players follow through with tribute to ACL injury victim Gabriel Jesus as they wear special shirts ahead of north London derby against Tottenham
Arsenal players paid tribute to injured team-mate Gabriel Jesus by wearing shirts with his name on the back before their crunch clash with Tottenham.
- Jesus suffers ACL injury against Man Utd
- Arsenal team pay tribute to injured team-mate
- Wear shirts with his name on before Spurs game