When Arsenal are expected to make breakthrough in Viktor Gyokeres transfer talks despite deadlock in Sporting negotiations - revealed

Arsenal's hopes of finalising a move for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres remain in limbo but there is an optimism in both camps that a deal could be thrashed out in the next couple of days. The Gunners, who have identified the Swedish striker as their top summer priority, believed they had made considerable progress over the weekend. However, the two sides find themselves in a deadlock over the payment structure of the transfer.

Clubs locked in negotiations over payment structure

