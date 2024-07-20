Riccardo-Calafiori(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal make huge breakthrough in protracted transfer negotiations for Bologna's Italy star Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal have reportedly made a huge breakthrough in negotiations for Bologna's Italy star Riccardo Calafiori.

  • Arsenal close to agreeing terms with Bologna
  • Bologna value him at £42m
  • Defender has already agreed to personal terms with the Gunners
