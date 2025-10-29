Liverpool boss Arne Slot told he's 'entirely disconnected' from the club as fans demand refund after heavily-rotated Reds XI suffers Carabao Cup humiliation against Crystal Palace to extend dire run of form

Milos Kerkez was the only player who started the loss at Brentford on Saturday to keep his spot in the Liverpool XI as Slot named an inexperienced side in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Palace. Freddie Woodman started behind a five-man defence of Calvin Ramsay, Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and Kerkez.

Kieran Morrison and Rio Ngumoha flanked Alexis Mac Allister and Trey Nyoni in the middle of the park while Federico Chiesa led the charge at Anfield. Slot, meanwhile, didn't name a single senior player on the bench, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all missing out entirely.

And the much-changed side struggled against Palace, who were two goals to the good at the break after a quickfire double from Ismaila Sarr shortly before half-time. Yeremy Pino then added a third, but not before Amara Nallo received his marching orders 12 minutes after his introduction.