Two-year deal plus 2030 option! Argentina FA make official renewal offer to Lionel Scaloni

Federation chiefs remain thoroughly confident about retaining the manager who has masterminded a golden era for the Albiceleste. Providing an update on the ongoing contract negotiations, journalist Gaston Edul reported via X: "AFA made the renewal proposal to Lionel Scaloni. It's until 2028 (Copa America) with the possibility of renewing for two more years (until the 2030 World Cup). There has not yet been a definitive response from the coach, but there is optimism at AFA because his representatives are negotiating and it's a good sign."