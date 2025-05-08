GFX Antony David de GeaGetty/GOAL
Jude Summerfield

Antony 'owns' David de Gea again! Real Betis star curls home beautiful free-kick against ex-Man Utd team-mate before setting up decisive goal against Fiorentina as Spanish side set up Conference League final clash with Chelsea

AntonyManchester UnitedFiorentina vs Real BetisFiorentinaReal BetisConference LeagueD. De Gea

Antony showed up former Manchester United team-mate David de Gea with a stunning set-piece that helped Real Betis reach the Conference League final.

  • Antony scored free-kick in Conference League win
  • De Gea couldn't keep former team-mate's strike out
  • Betis will face Chelsea in final
