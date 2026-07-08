'Angry' Lionel Messi reveals he was 'very distressed' during epic Argentina comeback win over Egypt at World Cup

The Argentine talisman was seen in tears at the final whistle following a match that swung from potential disaster to pure delirium. Argentina looked to be heading out of the tournament after falling 2-0 behind, but a spirited fightback saw Cristian Romero and Messi draw them level before Enzo Fernandez sealed a famous victory in stoppage time. Yet, the captain was far from satisfied with his individual afternoon.

Speaking after the match, a visibly shaken Messi confessed: "I was really angry about the penalty, very distressed about missing again. If I had scored the penalty at that moment, it would have changed the game. We were playing well. Aside from the penalty, we had clear chances. The goalkeeper made some incredible saves. Luckily, in the end, I got the chance. It's something very special to be able to help this group after what had happened."