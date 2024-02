Ange Postecoglou dismisses prospect of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and insists he is just getting started at Tottenham Ange PostecoglouLiverpoolJuergen KloppTottenham HotspurPremier League

Ange Postecoglou insisted that he remains loyal to Tottenham as he refuted rumours of him replacing Jurgen Klopp as next Liverpool boss.