Getty Images Sport
Andoni Iraola to LEAVE Bournemouth this summer as Premier League rivals put on alert
End of an era on the South Coast
Iraola will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires at the end of this season, the club have confirmed. His departure will the end of a transformative era for the Cherries, who have become one of the most exciting teams to watch in the English top flight under his guidance.
The Athletic claims that the club they tried everything possible to keep Iraola after 15 months of negotiations and, though they are disappointed to lose him, respect his decision and maintain a strong relationship. Bournemouth are in a healthy position despite the impending exit, currently sitting 11th in the Premier League table and enjoying a remarkable 12-game unbeaten run.
- Getty Images Sport
'It's been an honour'
Iraola said in a press release: "It has been an honour to manage AFC Bournemouth and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I’m thankful to the players and staff that I’ve worked with, as well as Bill, who have all made my time here so special. I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club."
Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley added: "Andoni has been instrumental in shaping the direction of this football club over the past three seasons. He brought intensity, innovation, and a clear philosophy that elevated AFC Bournemouth both on and off the pitch. We are incredibly thankful for his leadership and will always have great memories of our time working together, as well as the things we accomplished."
- Getty Images Sport
Premier League rivals circling for Iraola
The Athletic also notes that Iraola is one of Crystal Palace’s targets, after manager Oliver Glasner confirmed he will leave the south London side at the end of the season in January. Palace are looking for a fresh tactical direction and believe the Spaniard's aggressive style would fit their squad profile perfectly.
Iraola was previously targeted by Tottenham Hotspur in March 2025, who would have had to pay his £10 million ($13m) release clause to secure his services. Tottenham eventually appointed Thomas Frank from Brentford after sacking Ange Postecoglou in June. Athletic Club were also said to be interested in appointing Iraola, with Ernesto Valverde announcing his upcoming exit last month, but that move is now seen as unlikely. Iraola has been linked with Man Utd, too, with a decision yet to be made on whether Michael Carrick will be made their permanent manager.
The search for a successor begins
The Athletic says that Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna is on Bournemouth's list of potential replacements for Iraola. Ipswich, who are again challenging for Premier League promotion, want to keep McKenna but the Northern Irishman’s contract at Portman Road does contain a release clause.
Whoever comes in will have big shoes to fill. Iraola joined Bournemouth from Rayo Vallecano in June 2023 and guided the club to a 12th place Premier League finish in his first season at the helm. The Cherries then finished ninth last season, nine points outside of the European qualification places. Iraola could go out on a high, with Bournemouth currently just two points outside of the top seven.