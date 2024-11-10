GOAL's top takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including Weah's score, Haji Wright's injury, and Christian Pulisic's struggles

Three months into the season, things are going well for USMNT players at the club level in Europe. Some big names have made an impact for big clubs - looking at you, Christian Pulisic. A few who had been underappreciated are now part of wider discussions (Antonee Robinson.) And others have done their part for smaller sides, such as the ever-improving Paxten Aaronson.

For the first time ever, nine Americans appeared in a Champions League matchday - eight of which have received national team call ups. But there has also been some bad news over the past week. Haji Wright, who was in such good form for Coventry, injured an ankle after playing a big role Saturday. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie didn't make much of an impact for his Juventus.

It all has everything poised for another international break. Mauricio Pochettino has played it safe with his squad once again. But this time, with Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica, the games matter. And good performances for club could have big implications for the USMNT.

GOAL USA looks back at another captivating week from Americans Abroad as the November international break looms.