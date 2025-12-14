Americans Abroad: Antonee Robinson makes long-awaited return for Fulham, while PSV's Ricardo Pepi strengthens his USMNT striker case

It was a largely positive weekend for Americans Abroad, even if the winter grind across Europe continued to produce mixed results. With fixture congestion testing squads across the continent, consistency remains hard to come by - and that tension was evident once again this weekend. Christian Pulisic, for one, turned in a tired 70-odd minutes as AC Milan drew against Sassuolo.

Elsewhere, though, times were good. Antonee Robinson, after being wrapped in cotton wool as he recovered from injury, returned in fine fashion for Fulham as they held off Burnley. Ricardo Pepi got himself on the scoresheet again, offering further proof that U.S. Men's National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino might have a bit of a selection headache ahead of March friendlies and going forward.

And Gio Reyna, who has been rather eased into things for Borussia Monchengladbach, started his third straight game for the German side - even if his material impact wasn't entirely evident. There will be twists and turns to come here as the soccer calendar pushes its players once again. Still, this was a good one.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...