Alvaro Arbeloa aims sly dig at 'friend' Carlo Ancelotti after Vinicius Junior returned to Real Madrid from Brazil duty 'tired'

Madrid currently sit four points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga standings with nine games left to play. After a strong five-game winning streak before the break, the pressure is on to maintain momentum against a struggling Mallorca side that is fighting for top-flight survival near the bottom of the table.

"We have nine finals in La Liga, and we no longer have any margin for error in any competition, neither in La Liga nor in the Champions League," Arbeloa added. "We're only thinking about Mallorca. It's a very difficult match, and the current situation has set off a million alarms for me. When spring arrives, Real Madrid gives its best."