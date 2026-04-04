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Alvaro Arbeloa aims sly dig at 'friend' Carlo Ancelotti after Vinicius Junior returned to Real Madrid from Brazil duty 'tired'
Vinicius played more than 150 minutes
The fitness of Vinicius has become a primary concern for Madrid following the international break. The winger was heavily involved for Brazil, playing the full 90 minutes in a defeat to France before featuring for another 67 minutes against Croatia. Arbeloa admitted the player is feeling the effects of his recent minutes, and did little to hide his feelings when discussing the player's availability for the upcoming clash against Mallorca.
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Arbeloa questions Ancelotti's rotation
Speaking at a press conference, Arbeloa delivered a subtle critique of how Ancelotti managed the star's workload. "He's tired because my friend Carlo hasn't given him much rest, which is normal," Arbeloa told reporters during his press conference. "The demands at Real Madrid and Brazil are enormous. Vini has a heavy workload of matches. He hasn't stopped for a single day, and today we'll see how he is and then we'll decide."
Militao boost for the title run-in
There was more positive news on the injury front regarding Eder Militao. The Brazilian defender has successfully returned to training over the break and is nearing a return to first-team action for the first time since December. "When he's fit, he's the best centre-back in the world," Arbeloa said. "It feels like there are two players when he's on the pitch. He's intelligent, a leader, and a game-changer. I'm very happy with his return."
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No margin for error in trophy hunt
Madrid currently sit four points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga standings with nine games left to play. After a strong five-game winning streak before the break, the pressure is on to maintain momentum against a struggling Mallorca side that is fighting for top-flight survival near the bottom of the table.
"We have nine finals in La Liga, and we no longer have any margin for error in any competition, neither in La Liga nor in the Champions League," Arbeloa added. "We're only thinking about Mallorca. It's a very difficult match, and the current situation has set off a million alarms for me. When spring arrives, Real Madrid gives its best."