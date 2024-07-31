All eyes on Endrick: Real Madrid's new wonderkid looking to shake off underwhelming Copa America and shine on U.S. tour without Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham

The 18-year-old has cut short his summer holidays to join up with Carlo Ancelotti's squad as he aims to make his mark early in his Blancos career

Endrick only completed one pass in Brazil's Copa America quarter-final against Uruguay. Shepherded around the pitch and kicked every time he came near the ball, the Real Madrid-bound striker never really had a chance to affect play. The Selecao subsequently crashed out of a competition they are perennially expected to win, and Endrick took at least some of the blame.

So began the most important summer of the young man's career to date. Endrick has been under the microscope ever since he made official a €60 million (£50.7m/$65.2m) deal to sign for Madrid in December 2022. He may have spent nearly more 18 months in Brazil before being presented in Spain, but there has been nowhere to hide. And in his first major international moment, he fell flat.

Now, though, he has another chance. Madrid begin their pre-season tour of the United States this week, playing friendlies against AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea. The stakes are lower for Endrick than last time he played in America four weeks ago, but the upside might just be higher.

Endrick will be out to put on a show, especially since the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are sitting the tour out. But for a young player who needs to grow into the shirt of one of the world's biggest clubs, it also provides the perfect forum to learn on the job - and prove that he belongs in the Madrid first team.